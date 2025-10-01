 President Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPresident Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To Him

President Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To Him

"It'll be a big insult to our country. I will tell you that. I don't want it. I want the country to get it. It should get it because there's never been anything like it. Think of it. So if this (plan to end the Gaza conflict) happens, I think it will. I don't say that lightly, because I know more about deals than anybody. This is what my whole life was based on," he said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | ANI

New York: US President Donald Trump has said it will be a "big insult" to America if the Nobel Peace Prize is not awarded to him even though he has ended over seven global conflicts.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

Referring to his plan to end the Gaza conflict, Trump said Tuesday in remarks to military leaders in Quantico: "We got it, I think, settled. We'll see. Hamas has to agree, and if they don't, it's going to be very tough on them. But all of the Arab nations, Muslim nations, have agreed. Israel has agreed. It's an amazing thing. It just came together."

Trump said that if his plan, announced Monday, to end the Gaza conflict works out, he would have solved eight conflicts in as many months.

FPJ Shorts
'Budha Pagal Ho Gaya Hai': Fans Troll Kapil Dev Over Having Dialogue With Pakistan Remark After Asia Cup Drama
'Budha Pagal Ho Gaya Hai': Fans Troll Kapil Dev Over Having Dialogue With Pakistan Remark After Asia Cup Drama
RBI Grants Compensation Powers To Internal Ombudsman Of Banks, Ensuring Consumer Protection
RBI Grants Compensation Powers To Internal Ombudsman Of Banks, Ensuring Consumer Protection
India's Manufacturing Growth Slows, New Orders & Job Creation Hit
India's Manufacturing Growth Slows, New Orders & Job Creation Hit
Sonam Kapoor Pregnant With Second Child: Relive Her Chic Ivory Fashion Moment From 1st Maternity Shoot
Sonam Kapoor Pregnant With Second Child: Relive Her Chic Ivory Fashion Moment From 1st Maternity Shoot

"That's pretty good. Nobody's ever done that. 'Will you get the Nobel Prize?' Absolutely not. They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing. They'll give it to a guy that wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump and what it took to solve the war. The Nobel Prize will go to a writer, yeah, but we'll see what happens," Trump said.

"But it'll be a big insult to our country. I will tell you that. I don't want it. I want the country to get it. It should get it because there's never been anything like it. Think of it. So if this (plan to end the Gaza conflict) happens, I think it will. I don't say that lightly, because I know more about deals than anybody. This is what my whole life was based on," he said.

"But to have done eight of them is just like such an honour," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

President Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To...

President Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To...

'Not Different From Foreign Enemy': President Donald Trump Warns US Military Officials Of 'Invasion'...

'Not Different From Foreign Enemy': President Donald Trump Warns US Military Officials Of 'Invasion'...

Indonesia School Collapse: At Least 91 Students Remain Buried In Rubble 2 Days After Disaster

Indonesia School Collapse: At Least 91 Students Remain Buried In Rubble 2 Days After Disaster

US Government Shuts Down As Republicans, Democrats Fail To Break Impasse On Funding Bill

US Government Shuts Down As Republicans, Democrats Fail To Break Impasse On Funding Bill

Philippines Earthquake: Miss Asia Pacific International Event Rattled In Cebu After 6.9-Magnitude...

Philippines Earthquake: Miss Asia Pacific International Event Rattled In Cebu After 6.9-Magnitude...