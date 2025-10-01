 Indonesia School Collapse: At Least 91 Students Remain Buried In Rubble 2 Days After Disaster
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndonesia School Collapse: At Least 91 Students Remain Buried In Rubble 2 Days After Disaster

Indonesia School Collapse: At Least 91 Students Remain Buried In Rubble 2 Days After Disaster

At least 91 students remain trapped in concrete rubble almost two days after an Islamic school building collapsed on them, authorities said after reviewing attendance records and reports from anxious families of those missing.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Indonesia School Collapse: At Least 91 Students Remain Buried In Rubble 2 Days After Disaster | X @theinformant_x

Sidoarjo: At least 91 students remain trapped in concrete rubble almost two days after an Islamic school building collapsed on them, authorities said after reviewing attendance records and reports from anxious families of those missing.

More than 300 rescue workers desperately worked to free survivors Wednesday morning, after the structure fell on top of hundreds of people, mostly teen boys, who had been performing afternoon prayers Monday in a prayer hall at a century-old al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in East Java province that was undergoing an unauthorised expansion.

At least three students have been confirmed dead and 100 others were injured.

The National Disaster Management Agency revised the number of people presumed buried in the rubble to 91 late Tuesday from the previous 38.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Issues Fresh Tender For Construction Of 2 Vehicular Bridges, Work To Begin Soon
Mumbai: BMC Issues Fresh Tender For Construction Of 2 Vehicular Bridges, Work To Begin Soon
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC & Traffic Police To Cancel Licences Of Drivers Misusing BRT Lanes; Insurance & Mediclaim To Be Denied For Accidents
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC & Traffic Police To Cancel Licences Of Drivers Misusing BRT Lanes; Insurance & Mediclaim To Be Denied For Accidents
President Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To Him
President Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To Him
Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies On Wednesday
Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies On Wednesday

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

President Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To...

President Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Big Insult' To US If Nobel Peace Prize Isn't Awarded To...

'Not Different From Foreign Enemy': President Donald Trump Warns US Military Officials Of 'Invasion'...

'Not Different From Foreign Enemy': President Donald Trump Warns US Military Officials Of 'Invasion'...

Indonesia School Collapse: At Least 91 Students Remain Buried In Rubble 2 Days After Disaster

Indonesia School Collapse: At Least 91 Students Remain Buried In Rubble 2 Days After Disaster

US Government Shuts Down As Republicans, Democrats Fail To Break Impasse On Funding Bill

US Government Shuts Down As Republicans, Democrats Fail To Break Impasse On Funding Bill

Philippines Earthquake: Miss Asia Pacific International Event Rattled In Cebu After 6.9-Magnitude...

Philippines Earthquake: Miss Asia Pacific International Event Rattled In Cebu After 6.9-Magnitude...