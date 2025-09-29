'Self-Proclaimed Communist': Donald Trump Targets Zohran Mamdani In Fiery Post Ahead Of NYC Mayoral Race

'Self-Proclaimed Communist': Donald Trump Targets Zohran Mamdani | (Photo Courtesy: X/@ZohranKMamdani)

Washington DC, September 29: U.S. President Donald Trump took to his official Truth Social account on Monday to criticise New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “self-proclaimed Communist” and warning that his ideology would fail.

In his post, Trump warned that Mamdani’s policies would be harmful to the city and suggested that he would struggle to work with Washington if elected. Trump added that Mamdani’s promises were “fake Communist promises” that could not be fulfilled without federal funding, which Trump insisted he would block.

Trump said, "Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party. He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City."

He further stated, "Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed! President DJT."

Eric Adams Exits Mayoral Race

President Donald Trump's statement comes at a critical moment for New York City. Just days earlier, Mayor Eric Adams announced that he would be dropping out of the 2025 mayoral race, ending his re-election bid only five weeks before Election Day.

In a nearly nine-minute video posted on social media, Adams reflected on his term as mayor, citing achievements in crime reduction, housing affordability and economic recovery. However, he admitted that fundraising challenges had made it impossible for him to mount what he called a "serious campaign."

"It’s been an honor to be your mayor," Adams said. "And yet despite all that we have achieved, I cannot continue my re-election campaign."

Adams’ sudden withdrawal has left the race wide open, intensifying attention on progressive candidates like Zohran Mamdani. With the Democratic field shaken and Republicans seizing the moment to criticise left-leaning policies, the mayoral contest has quickly transformed into a high-stakes battle over the city’s future direction.