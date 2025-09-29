Video: Netanyahu Arrives At White House, Greeted By US President Trump To Discuss Gaza Peace And Hostage Release

Netanyahu Arrives At White House, Greeted By US President Trump | X/ @ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House on Monday, where he was personally greeted by President Donald Trump. The US President welcomed Netanyahu with a firm handshake before speaking to reporters outside, expressing that he was “very confident” about achieving peace in Gaza.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ahead of the visit, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also extended his best wishes to Netanyahu. On X (formerly Twitter), Danon wrote, “I wish Prime Minister @netanyahu great success in his important visit to Washington today and in his meeting with President @realDonaldTrump at the White House.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The emphasis on Netanyahu’s Washington visit comes amid speculation that the Trump administration could use a planned press conference following their meeting to announce a finalized US-backed agreement aimed at ending the Gaza conflict and facilitating the release of remaining Israeli hostages.

According to The Times of Israel, the US has already secured preliminary support for the plan from Arab and Muslim partners essential for postwar Gaza management. However, Israel was still reviewing the proposal as of Sunday, while Hamas stated that it had not yet been briefed on the plan.

One of the 21 points of the proposed agreement outlines that significant measures could proceed even without Hamas’s approval. These include the formation of a new transitional Palestinian government comprised of technocrats and deployment of an international stabilization force in areas cleared of Hamas control, which covers most of the Gaza Strip. Nonetheless, Israel is unlikely to halt its offensive in Gaza City and surrounding areas without Hamas releasing the remaining 48 hostages.

Netanyahu Meets West Bank Settlement Leaders

Ahead of his White House visit, Netanyahu reportedly met with West Bank settlement leaders on Sunday night. He indicated that he would discuss Israel’s potential application of sovereignty over parts of the West Bank. However, Netanyahu also acknowledged facing a “complicated reality,” suggesting that annexation of West Bank territories is improbable.

Right-wing allies, including settlement leaders, have advocated for Israel to extend sovereignty over portions of the West Bank, particularly in response to growing international recognition of a Palestinian state. Meanwhile, President Trump has firmly opposed Israeli annexation of the West Bank. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel five years ago, warned that such a move would constitute a “red line,” according to The Times of Israel.

During the White House meeting, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel must carefully “navigate a complicated reality,” reflecting the challenges of balancing domestic political pressures with international diplomacy while seeking a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Input from ANI