 Video: Netanyahu Arrives At White House, Greeted By US President Trump To Discuss Gaza Peace And Hostage Release
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVideo: Netanyahu Arrives At White House, Greeted By US President Trump To Discuss Gaza Peace And Hostage Release

Video: Netanyahu Arrives At White House, Greeted By US President Trump To Discuss Gaza Peace And Hostage Release

Ahead of the visit, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also extended his best wishes to Netanyahu. On X (formerly Twitter), Danon wrote, “I wish Prime Minister Netanyahu great success in his important visit to Washington today and in his meeting with President DonaldTrump at the White House.”

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Netanyahu Arrives At White House, Greeted By US President Trump | X/ @ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House on Monday, where he was personally greeted by President Donald Trump. The US President welcomed Netanyahu with a firm handshake before speaking to reporters outside, expressing that he was “very confident” about achieving peace in Gaza.

Ahead of the visit, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also extended his best wishes to Netanyahu. On X (formerly Twitter), Danon wrote, “I wish Prime Minister @netanyahu great success in his important visit to Washington today and in his meeting with President @realDonaldTrump at the White House.”

The emphasis on Netanyahu’s Washington visit comes amid speculation that the Trump administration could use a planned press conference following their meeting to announce a finalized US-backed agreement aimed at ending the Gaza conflict and facilitating the release of remaining Israeli hostages.

According to The Times of Israel, the US has already secured preliminary support for the plan from Arab and Muslim partners essential for postwar Gaza management. However, Israel was still reviewing the proposal as of Sunday, while Hamas stated that it had not yet been briefed on the plan.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Files Police Complaint Against Maharashtra Congress Over 'Provocative' Social Media Post
BJP Files Police Complaint Against Maharashtra Congress Over 'Provocative' Social Media Post
Mumbai Crime: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Former Colleague With Knife In Malabar Hill
Mumbai Crime: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Former Colleague With Knife In Malabar Hill
Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks To Impound Passports Of 5 Accused Ahead Of October 9 Hearing
Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Seeks To Impound Passports Of 5 Accused Ahead Of October 9 Hearing
Mumbai News: Former Lodha Group Director Rajendra Lodha Remanded To Judicial Custody In ₹85 Crore Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Former Lodha Group Director Rajendra Lodha Remanded To Judicial Custody In ₹85 Crore Fraud Case

One of the 21 points of the proposed agreement outlines that significant measures could proceed even without Hamas’s approval. These include the formation of a new transitional Palestinian government comprised of technocrats and deployment of an international stabilization force in areas cleared of Hamas control, which covers most of the Gaza Strip. Nonetheless, Israel is unlikely to halt its offensive in Gaza City and surrounding areas without Hamas releasing the remaining 48 hostages.

Netanyahu Meets West Bank Settlement Leaders

Ahead of his White House visit, Netanyahu reportedly met with West Bank settlement leaders on Sunday night. He indicated that he would discuss Israel’s potential application of sovereignty over parts of the West Bank. However, Netanyahu also acknowledged facing a “complicated reality,” suggesting that annexation of West Bank territories is improbable.

Right-wing allies, including settlement leaders, have advocated for Israel to extend sovereignty over portions of the West Bank, particularly in response to growing international recognition of a Palestinian state. Meanwhile, President Trump has firmly opposed Israeli annexation of the West Bank. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel five years ago, warned that such a move would constitute a “red line,” according to The Times of Israel.

During the White House meeting, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel must carefully “navigate a complicated reality,” reflecting the challenges of balancing domestic political pressures with international diplomacy while seeking a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Input from ANI

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

White House: Donald Trump Initiates 'Trilateral Coordination' Between Israel And Qatar

White House: Donald Trump Initiates 'Trilateral Coordination' Between Israel And Qatar

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Apologises To Qatari PM Over Deadly Airstrike In Doha Over Phone Call...

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Apologises To Qatari PM Over Deadly Airstrike In Doha Over Phone Call...

Video: Netanyahu Arrives At White House, Greeted By US President Trump To Discuss Gaza Peace And...

Video: Netanyahu Arrives At White House, Greeted By US President Trump To Discuss Gaza Peace And...

'Self-Proclaimed Communist': Donald Trump Targets Zohran Mamdani In Fiery Post Ahead Of NYC Mayoral...

'Self-Proclaimed Communist': Donald Trump Targets Zohran Mamdani In Fiery Post Ahead Of NYC Mayoral...

US President Donald Trump To Impose 100% Tariffs On Films Made Abroad

US President Donald Trump To Impose 100% Tariffs On Films Made Abroad