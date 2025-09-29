White House: Donald Trump Initiates 'Trilateral Coordination' Between Israel And Qatar

President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu |

On Monday, US President Donald Trump held a joint phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to promote closer diplomatic coordination and strengthen ties between the three nations.

Netanyahu, who was in Washington for an in-person meeting with President Trump at the White House, participated in the call. According to a White House press release, Netanyahu conveyed “deep regret” over the Israeli strikes on Hamas leadership in Qatar.

The press statement added that both prime ministers agreed to the president’s proposal to create a trilateral coordination mechanism. The initiative aims to improve communication, resolve mutual grievances, and enhance joint efforts to address security threats.

The Doha operation earlier this month resulted in five deaths, including the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and his aide, Jihad Labad. According to many international media reports, Netanyahu expressed regret for violating Qatari sovereignty and for the death of the Qatari officer.

Netanyahu had earlier demanded that Qatar either expel Hamas officials or “bring them to justice,” prompting Doha to call his comments reckless.

While the Trump administration confirmed that Israel had informed the US about the planned strike, Qatar denied receiving prior warning. President Trump clarified that the decision to carry out the strike was made by Netanyahu and not by the US.

Doha was rocked after multiple explosions hit the city on September 9. The city reportedly witnessed black smoke allegedly after around ten blasts occurred in the Katara District. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) took responsibility of the attack and claimed that they had carried out the precision strikes against Hamas leadership.