 Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana Invites US President Donald Trump To Address Parliament Amid Historic Middle East Peace Efforts
ANIUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
US President Donald Trump | X @ANI

Tel Aviv: Israeli parliament's (Knesset) speaker Amir Ohana has invited US President Donald Trump to deliver an address before the Knesset and called him "greatest friend and ally of the Jewish people in modern history"

In his letter, Ohana said that the people of Israel regard Trump as the "greatest friend and ally of the Jewish nation in modern history".

He said, "It is therefore my profound honor and privilege to officially invite you to deliver a formal address to the nation before the Knesset."

The letter further noted, "Your speech would be the first by a sitting U.S. President since President George W. Bush's visit in 2008 - a deeply meaningful gesture of our eternal gratitude for your once- in-a-century leadership and for the unbreakable alliance between the State of Israel and the United States of America. Israel awaits The Peace President".

The letter noted that the victory "would not have been possible without the sacrifice of the brave soldiers, the resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the close partnership Trump have forged with him throughout his life"

It further added, "From recognizing Jerusalem as our eternal capital and moving the American Embassy there, to affirming our sovereignty over the Golan Heights, from creating the historic Abraham Accords to eliminating Iran's nuclear sites, and now to this momentous day: you have demonstrated that under your leadership, America is not only a military superpower but a moral superpower as well - and that peace comes through strength."

Meanwhile, CNN reported citing officials that the terms of the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal are in effect after Israel's government approved the US-brokered plan.

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were also present in the Israeli government's meeting in Jerusalem, where the government voted on the ceasefire deal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

