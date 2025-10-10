Who Is Oriini Kaipara? New Zealand MP After Whose Speech Public Gallery Broke Into Haka In Parliament

Oriini Kaipara: New Zealand MP After Whose Speech Public Gallery Breaks Into Haka In Parliament |

Wellington: New Zealand’s Parliament was suspended for a short period on Thursday, October 9, after visitors in the public gallery broke into a haka, a traditional Maori dance. The incident took place after the newest member of parliament for the Maori party completed her speech. Soon, other MPs also joined in.

Notably, Oriini Kaipara of Te Pati Maori was elected to parliament in September this year to fill a vacant seat. After Kaipara's speech, MPs from across the house and visitors in the public gallery sang a planned and approved Maori song to welcome Kaipara, reported Reuters. However, soon the public gallery erupted into an unsanctioned haka, with some MPs also started performing.

Video of Kaipara Performing Haka:

New Zealand parliament suspended after an unplanned haka broke out following newly elected PM Te Pati Maori's Oriini Kaipara's speech.#NewZealand pic.twitter.com/RD5bvwlcpb — KAKA (@Truly_Kaka) October 10, 2025

Despite Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee's warning, they continued. "No, not that. The guarantee was that it would not be taking place," Brownlee said, and then briefly suspended parliament.

Who Is Oriini Kaipara?

Born in 1983 in Whakatane, Kaipara is a New Zealand politician. She has been serving as a Member of Parliament since winning the Tamaki Makaurau by-election for Te Pati Maori in September this year. She is also a broadcaster and a journalist.

Earlier, Kaipara worked for Mai FM, TVNZ 1, Māori Television, and Three. In 2019, she became the first news anchor with a moko kauae facial tattoo, and two years later, she became the first such person to host a prime-time news programme on national television.

She started her career as a newsreader at Mai FM, and then in 2004 joined TVNZ's fully te reo Maori Waka Huia as a reporter and director. In May 2021, she moved to Three. In December 2023, she announced her decision to leave TV3.

Kaipara received several awards during her career as a journalist, including female television presenter in 2008 at the Maori Media Awards and the Voyager award for Best Maori Affairs Reporter in 2018.