 Israel-Hamas Conflict: Elon Musk's Starlink To Provide Connectivity To International Aid Groups In Gaza
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIsrael-Hamas Conflict: Elon Musk's Starlink To Provide Connectivity To International Aid Groups In Gaza

Israel-Hamas Conflict: Elon Musk's Starlink To Provide Connectivity To International Aid Groups In Gaza

In the wake of severe Israeli bombardments that supported ground operations, aid groups reported a collapse in phone and internet services, making it difficult to get in touch with their teams in the Gaza Strip.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
article-image

Elon Musk has declared that Starlink, his satellite communication system, will offer connectivity support to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.

This announcement was made on the platform X, previously known as Twitter, following a statement from U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticizing the communication blackout in Gaza.

In the wake of severe Israeli bombardments that supported ground operations, aid groups reported a collapse in phone and internet services, making it difficult to get in touch with their teams in the Gaza Strip.

Read Also
New York: Jews Demanding Ceasefire In Gaza Hijack Grand Central Train Station; Cry, 'NOT IN OUR...
article-image

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Starlink, which is managed by SpaceX, Musk's company, was swiftly set up in Ukraine.

This communication network, essential for high-tech soldiers operating in areas with compromised communication infrastructures, became a crucial tool for Kyiv on the battlefield. Yet, Musk mentioned that he denied Starlink internet access to stop Ukraine from annihilating Russia's Black Sea naval fleet.

Following Musk's acquisition and subsequent renaming of Twitter to X, experts have criticized the platform for its unreliability and for seemingly endorsing misinformation.

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, stated that the platform has deleted numerous Hamas-affiliated accounts and has either removed or flagged a vast amount of content post Hamas's aggressive actions against Israel.

Read Also
Israel Attack: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Shock After India Abstains From Voting At...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Israel-Hamas Conflict: Elon Musk's Starlink To Provide Connectivity To International Aid Groups In...

Israel-Hamas Conflict: Elon Musk's Starlink To Provide Connectivity To International Aid Groups In...

Did Venus Have Earthlike Features In Distant Past? Here's What Recent Study Says

Did Venus Have Earthlike Features In Distant Past? Here's What Recent Study Says

New York: Jews Demanding Ceasefire In Gaza Hijack Grand Central Train Station; Cry, 'NOT IN OUR...

New York: Jews Demanding Ceasefire In Gaza Hijack Grand Central Train Station; Cry, 'NOT IN OUR...

Pakistan: Halloween Rave Party Raided At Bungalow In Karachi, Several Drunk School Students Held;...

Pakistan: Halloween Rave Party Raided At Bungalow In Karachi, Several Drunk School Students Held;...

Chandra Grahan 2023: India To Witness Partial Lunar Eclipse On Saturday Night; Check Details Inside

Chandra Grahan 2023: India To Witness Partial Lunar Eclipse On Saturday Night; Check Details Inside