Israel-Hamas Conflict: Elon Musk's Starlink To Provide Connectivity To International Aid Groups In Gaza

Elon Musk has declared that Starlink, his satellite communication system, will offer connectivity support to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.

This announcement was made on the platform X, previously known as Twitter, following a statement from U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticizing the communication blackout in Gaza.

In the wake of severe Israeli bombardments that supported ground operations, aid groups reported a collapse in phone and internet services, making it difficult to get in touch with their teams in the Gaza Strip.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Starlink, which is managed by SpaceX, Musk's company, was swiftly set up in Ukraine.

This communication network, essential for high-tech soldiers operating in areas with compromised communication infrastructures, became a crucial tool for Kyiv on the battlefield. Yet, Musk mentioned that he denied Starlink internet access to stop Ukraine from annihilating Russia's Black Sea naval fleet.

Following Musk's acquisition and subsequent renaming of Twitter to X, experts have criticized the platform for its unreliability and for seemingly endorsing misinformation.

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, stated that the platform has deleted numerous Hamas-affiliated accounts and has either removed or flagged a vast amount of content post Hamas's aggressive actions against Israel.

