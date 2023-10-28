New York: Jews Demanding Ceasefire In Gaza Hijack Grand Central Train Station; Cry, 'NOT IN OUR NAME'

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2023
In midtown Manhattan on Friday, a large gathering of demonstrators, convened at Grand Central Terminal, advocating for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The protest marked one of the most substantial demonstrations in New York City since the conflict began three weeks ago. It was oganized by Jewish Voice for Peace.
The protesters, many donning black shirts with the slogan "not in our name," passionately called for a cease-fire, chanting phrases like "Cease-fire now" and "Let Gaza live."
Banners with messages such as "Palestinians should be free" and "Israelis demand cease-fire now" were displayed over the stairwell banisters within the terminal.
According to the New York Times, Police initially attempted to block the entrances to Grand Central but were unsuccessful. Subsequently, they allowed the demonstrators to occupy the main concourse.
As the evening progressed, with hundreds of protesters still present, the police instructed people to vacate the terminal and began making numerous arrests.
An organizer estimated that approximately 300 people were arrested, though the police indicated they would provide a final count later.
As the demonstration in the main concourse officially concluded, police officers used a lift to reach two protesters standing on a ledge above the ticket booths, just in front of the departures board. These protesters were holding a sign that read, in all capital letters, "Never again for anyone."
