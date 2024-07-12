Is Joe Biden Still The Strongest Candidate For Democrats Against Donald Trump? (VIDEO)

Joe Biden (L) and Donald Trump (R) |

Democrats looking for an alternative to President Biden to lead their ticket got mixed signals from a pair of polls. One survey, conducted by Emerson College, showed Biden running closer to Trump than any other potential Democratic candidate. In fact one thing that most polls have in common is that other potential ticket-topping Democrats fare worse against Trump compared to Biden.

While weighing the options democrats also may have realized that America is not really ready for a black woman President, so Kamala Harris or Michelle Obama are not the safest bets when pitted against Trump since that will shift the dynamic to a different level, one that may not necessarily benefit the democrats.

So that leaves us with the third name that’s in discourse, one of former vice president Hillary Clinton. Her candidature is ruled out by none other than herself which is understandable given the recent news reports that indicate Courts have Nailed Hillary in $6 Million FEC Violation Case, 45 times Bigger Than Trump's $130k So-Called Violation. Given these reports its unlikely that Hillary will even be considered a contender by the democrats.



As for the governors of democrat states and other senior congressmen whose names are being tossed up every now and then, it is amply clear that none of them have the stature to stand up to someone like Trump. Net-net Biden remains the best bet , even after factoring in all his follies and foibles.

Only way a change may be forced is if Biden himself bows out of the race which from all accounts is the unlikeliest of scenarios as of now. The matter will be laid to rest in the democratic National Convention that’s scheduled to take place from 19th to 22nd August in Chicago, when the democrat presidential nominee will be officially announced.