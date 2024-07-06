US President Joe Biden's Latest Slip Of Tongue, Says He Will Beat Trump 'Again In 2020'; Video Goes Viral |

Wisconsin (US): US President Joe Biden made a hilarious error during a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday (local time) when he mistakenly said he would beat Donald Trump 'again in 2020' instead of 2024. Quickly correcting himself, Biden affirmed he would win 'again in 2024'. This slip of tongue comes amidst concerns from some Democrats about the 81-year-old president’s ability to serve a second term, following a lacklustre performance in the first presidential debate with Trump.

🚨 Joe Biden seems to suggest he has the ability to time travel, promising to beat Donald Trump in 2020



pic.twitter.com/qctr9lbKac — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 5, 2024

During the rally, Biden addressed these concerns head-on, stressing his intention to stay in the race. He acknowledged the speculation about his future but confidently stated, "I am running and I am going to win again," to a cheering crowd. Despite some people pressuring him to withdraw, Biden remained resolute, reminding his supporters that they had voted for him to be the Democratic nominee. "I'm staying in the race. I'll beat Donald Trump. I will beat him again in 2020," he said, before correcting himself to 2024.

Biden also pointed out that he wouldn't let a 90-minute debate overshadow his accomplishments over the past three-and-a-half years. However, this was not the only recent blunder by the US President. On Thursday, Biden mistakenly referred to himself as the 'first black woman to serve with a black president' while attempting to describe his tenure as vice president under Barack Obama and his selection of Kamala Harris as his vice president.

The White House has been quick to defend Biden. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre categorically denied reports suggesting Biden might step aside from the race. This statement came after a New York Times article claimed that Biden had confided to a key ally about his concerns regarding his candidacy's viability if future public appearances did not go well. Despite this, the ally stressed Biden's commitment to his re-election campaign.

Biden Says 'Fatigue, Cold' Are Reason Behind His Struggle During Presidential Debate

During the presidential debate, Biden appeared to struggle with finishing sentences, seemed confused at times, and spoke with a hoarse voice, which aides attributed to a cold. Biden himself downplayed these issues, stating that fatigue was his only problem and there were no signs of any serious health condition.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicated that one in three Democrats believe Biden should end his re-election bid after his poor debate performance. However, the poll also suggested that no prominent elected Democrat would fare better than Biden in a hypothetical matchup against Trump.