'Bad Debate Nights Happen...' Obama Comes In Defense For Biden Amid Criticism Over Presidential Debate

Washington, DC: After the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections aired worldwide on June 27, former US President Barack Obama expressed his support for current US President and presidential candidate Joe Biden. In a tweet, Obama referred to former President and presidential candidate Donald Trump as a liar.
Obama's Tweet
In his tweet, Obama stated that this election is a choice between someone who tells the truth and someone who lies for his own benefit, indicating criticism towards Trump.
"This election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself," Obama said in a tweet.
He also mentioned that the debate hasn't changed anything about the candidates looking into the stakes at the presidential elections that are to be held in November 2024.
What Happened In The Presidential Debate?
The first presidential debate of the 2024 elections that was held on June 27 and hosted by CNN, has drawn a lot of attention, mainly criticism towards the choices of presidential candidates who have been the oldest candidates in the history of America: Joe Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 79.
In the debate, both candidates seemingly seemed busy throwing dirt on personal lives, criminal cases against them or their families, accusing each other of destroying America's reputation in the world, and accusing each other of not knowing how to play golf.
Where Trump seemed to have his guns ready, Biden spoke less and seemed lost. Throughout the debate, where both candidates were given equal time to debate and give inputs, Biden spoke less than Trump. Trump led in speaking time, talking for 23 minutes and six seconds, while Biden spoke for roughly 18 minutes and 26 seconds. Both candidates did not shake hands at the debate.
Trump's Attacks At Biden
Trump criticised Biden for the lack of work put forth during the lockdown. He criticised President Joe Biden for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, calling it 'the most embarrassing day in history'. He criticized Biden's son, accusing him of being a convicted felon and of rigging systems. Trump also accused Biden of being 'paid by China' and called him a 'Manchurian candidate'. Trump also expressed his desire to see Biden take cognitive tests at his 82-year-old age.
Biden's Attacks At Trump
Biden claimed that the job growth during his presidency was a "bounceback" after the global economy cratered. Trump claimed that the US started regaining jobs immediately after the pandemic, adding over 12 million jobs from May 2020 through December 2020. Biden also criticized Trump's actions on immigration, stating that it was not the right way to go. Biden also criticized Trump's criminal cases, stating that 'he (Biden) did not have sex with a pornstar' and that we have morals. Biden also criticized Trump for having the largest deficit of any president in history. Biden also criticized Trump for being a whiner and for his lack of accountability and fairness in the election.
Netizens React
The netizens have criticised the debate through memes, expressing their disappointment in the debate topics, allegations, and teasing, which were the major highlights of the first presidential debate. Newspapers and television channels have also mocked the presidential candidates.
The next presidential debate is scheduled to be held on September 10, which will be hosted by news conglomerate ABC News. The US presidential elections will be held in November 2024.