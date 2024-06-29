'Bad Debate Nights Happen...' Obama Comes In Defense For Biden Amid Criticism Over Presidential Debate

Former US President Barack Obama (left) and US President Joe Biden (right) | X

Washington, DC: After the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections aired worldwide on June 27, former US President Barack Obama expressed his support for current US President and presidential candidate Joe Biden. In a tweet, Obama referred to former President and presidential candidate Donald Trump as a liar.

Obama's Tweet

In his tweet, Obama stated that this election is a choice between someone who tells the truth and someone who lies for his own benefit, indicating criticism towards Trump.

"This election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself," Obama said in a tweet.

He also mentioned that the debate hasn't changed anything about the candidates looking into the stakes at the presidential elections that are to be held in November 2024.

Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 28, 2024

What Happened In The Presidential Debate?

The first presidential debate of the 2024 elections that was held on June 27 and hosted by CNN, has drawn a lot of attention, mainly criticism towards the choices of presidential candidates who have been the oldest candidates in the history of America: Joe Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 79.

In the debate, both candidates seemingly seemed busy throwing dirt on personal lives, criminal cases against them or their families, accusing each other of destroying America's reputation in the world, and accusing each other of not knowing how to play golf.

ITS DONE !!! The US presidential debate!!

If and only if elections were won using debates. The difference is clear

The ideas, the charisma, the health status, u can keep listing them

Trump vs Biden buzzing all over the media pic.twitter.com/ndVw9sOJUF — AshMan (@A_Namadee) June 28, 2024

Where Trump seemed to have his guns ready, Biden spoke less and seemed lost. Throughout the debate, where both candidates were given equal time to debate and give inputs, Biden spoke less than Trump. Trump led in speaking time, talking for 23 minutes and six seconds, while Biden spoke for roughly 18 minutes and 26 seconds. Both candidates did not shake hands at the debate.

Trump's Attacks At Biden

Trump criticised Biden for the lack of work put forth during the lockdown. He criticised President Joe Biden for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, calling it 'the most embarrassing day in history'. He criticized Biden's son, accusing him of being a convicted felon and of rigging systems. Trump also accused Biden of being 'paid by China' and called him a 'Manchurian candidate'. Trump also expressed his desire to see Biden take cognitive tests at his 82-year-old age.

Trump: "I wish he was a great President because I wouldn't be here right now."#CNNDebate #TrumpVsBiden pic.twitter.com/I9t4WuWTKs — Valuetainment Media (@ValuetainmentTV) June 28, 2024

Biden's Attacks At Trump

Biden claimed that the job growth during his presidency was a "bounceback" after the global economy cratered. Trump claimed that the US started regaining jobs immediately after the pandemic, adding over 12 million jobs from May 2020 through December 2020. Biden also criticized Trump's actions on immigration, stating that it was not the right way to go. Biden also criticized Trump's criminal cases, stating that 'he (Biden) did not have sex with a pornstar' and that we have morals. Biden also criticized Trump for having the largest deficit of any president in history. Biden also criticized Trump for being a whiner and for his lack of accountability and fairness in the election.

🇺🇸 During the first presidential debate, Biden slung the most mud at Trump saying he “had sex with a porn star” while his wife Melania was pregnant.



“You have the morals of an alley cat”, Biden exclaimed. #TrumpVsBiden



Read more 👇https://t.co/qdCcZQPSL8 pic.twitter.com/8li4gWub7c — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 28, 2024

Netizens React

The netizens have criticised the debate through memes, expressing their disappointment in the debate topics, allegations, and teasing, which were the major highlights of the first presidential debate. Newspapers and television channels have also mocked the presidential candidates.

Saudis are openly mocking biden on their TVs pic.twitter.com/ilU1sLpt1G — Mahatma Gandhi (Parody) (@GandhiAOC) February 27, 2024

The New York Times editorial board has called on Joe Biden to drop out



To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race https://t.co/fEKk1TgawY pic.twitter.com/YWkCBnBplu — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 28, 2024

2008: Obama is a Muslim



2024: Biden is a Palestinian.



16 years later, and we’re still deciding between racists and mass murderers. — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) June 28, 2024

Donald Trump and Joe Biden faced off against each other, amongst other issues:



*American Health system

*Border control

*Russia vs Ukraine

*Israel and Palestine



Looking at Biden, I honestly cannot believe this is a President of America. #PresidentialDebate2024 pic.twitter.com/VUK8jzENAu — m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) June 28, 2024

Trump VS Biden debate summary pic.twitter.com/nT5LQ1HO3U — Shambhav Sharma (@shambhav15) June 28, 2024

La presa in giro da parte di Maurizio Crozza di Joe Biden in Fratelli di Crozza ha già fatto il giro degli account trumpiani generando milioni di visualizzazioni negli Stati Uniti.

pic.twitter.com/vAEoyiX4Nw — Daniele Angrisani (@putino) February 25, 2024

The next presidential debate is scheduled to be held on September 10, which will be hosted by news conglomerate ABC News. The US presidential elections will be held in November 2024.