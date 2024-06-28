Personal Attacks To Palestine War : Highlights Of The Biden VS Trump Presidential Debate

Democratic Presidential candidate and US president Joe Biden and his Republican party challenger, Donald Trump | X

Washington, DC: On June 27, the US presidential debates were held between the current president, Joe Biden, and his Republican rival, former president Donald Trump. This was the first presidential debate where the two oldest candidates in the history of America, Biden at 81 and Trump at 78, faced off, giving voters a rare side-by-side look.

During the debate, the two rivals didn't shake hands. They debated on topics such as rising inflation, foreign policy, the international crisis, abortion rights, immigration, and American democracy. It seemed as if the debate was more about throwing dirt to win the White House than proving to be the right candidate for the President of the United States. The event took place four months before the US presidential election, was hosted by CNN to be broadcast by all US networks, and had no studio audience for 90 minutes.

Today is Trump vs Biden here are some of my fave Biden moments from 2020’s chaotic first debate: pic.twitter.com/368KkaO9d7 — Robby (@RihannaFreak20) June 27, 2024

Highlights Of The US Presidential Debate:

The debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump did not have a live studio audience, and microphones were shut off when a candidate's speaking time ended. The candidates did not shake hands before or after the debate.

Strategies Before Debate

Before the debate, both parties released new attack ads. Trump's camp ran TV spots criticizing Biden's economic management and stance on illegal immigration, while Biden's Democratic Party put up billboards in Atlanta mocking Trump's legal troubles. When Biden and Trump entered the debate stage, they did not shake hands, as they had not done so in their previous 2020 debate due to COVID-19 protocols.

Time Scores

During the debate, Trump led in speaking time, talking for 23 minutes and six seconds, while Biden spoke for roughly 18 minutes and 26 seconds. Both candidates had equal opportunities to respond to questions and were not required to use the maximum allotted time.

Trump's Attacks At Biden

Trump criticised Biden for the lack of work put forth during the lockdown. Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, calling it 'the most embarrassing day in history'. He criticized Biden's son, accusing him of being a convicted felon and of rigging systems. Trump also accused Biden of being 'paid by China' and called him a 'Manchurian candidate'. Trump also expressed his desire to see Biden take cognitive tests at his 82-year-old age.

Watch 👇



Trump slams Biden over illegal immigrant crime during CNN presidential debate



And Biden is trying to convince USA people that the border is secure.



What a Joke 😎 pic.twitter.com/j6AaOwBDsi — Mona Patel 🇮🇳🐅🌳(Modi Ka Parivar) (@MonaPatelT) June 28, 2024

Biden's Attacks At Trump

Biden claimed that the job growth during his presidency was a "bounceback" after the global economy cratered. Trump claimed that the US started regaining jobs immediately after the pandemic, adding over 12 million jobs from May 2020 through December 2020. Biden also criticized Trump's actions on immigration, stating that it was not the right way to go. Biden also criticized Trump's criminal cases, stating that 'he (Biden) did not have sex with a pornstar' and that we have morals. Biden also criticized Trump for having the largest deficit of any president in history. Biden also criticized Trump for being a whiner and for his lack of accountability and fairness in the election.

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a ‘sucker’ and ‘loser’ during the Presidential debate while defending his son.



pic.twitter.com/ZpvyZv1DlM — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2024

Debate On The Charlottesville Attack

"He Has No Sense Of American Democracy": Biden Attacks Trump Over Charlottesville Attack

"What American president would ever say Nazis carrying swastikas were fine people. This guy has no sense of American democracy," Biden hits out at Trump over Charlottesville attacks."His presidency is the worst in American history. He made up the Charlottesville story," Trump replied.

Debate On The Palestinian War

"I'd Have To See": Trump On Supporting Palestinian State

Donald Trump did not directly answer if he would support an independent Palestinian state to end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. "Would you support the creation of an independent Palestinian state in order to support peace in the region," he was asked "I'd have to see," Trump answered.

US Is Burning With Inflation

During the 2024 election cycle debate, Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for the high inflation, stating it was "killing" the United States. Trump also accused Biden of causing inflation that disproportionately affects black and Hispanic people. Biden defended himself, saying he has created jobs and the economy is flat.

"He Cause Inflation, I Gave Him Country Without Inflation" Trump Attacks Biden

"He caused the inflation that is killing Black and Hispanic people. I gave him a country with no inflation. All he had to do was leave it alone. The millions he has allowed to come into our borders have taken Black, Hispanic people's jobs," said Trump"There was no inflation because the economy was flat. I have created jobs," Biden replied.

Donald Trump just took credit for killing Roe v Wade.



He’s directly responsible for Texas’ extreme abortion ban — with no exceptions for rape or incest.



The rights of millions of Texans will be decided in November. pic.twitter.com/hnEzXxxUgD — Rep. John Bucy III (@BucyForTexas) June 28, 2024

Talk On Abortion Rights

In a recent debate, President Joe Biden criticized former President Donald Trump for his role in limiting abortion access in the US, calling it "a terrible thing." Trump stated that he would not block access to abortion medication if elected and emphasized his support for the recent Supreme Court ruling on abortion pills. Biden also highlighted his appointment of three Supreme Court justices who favored overturning Roe v. Wade, leading to the issue being decided at the state level.