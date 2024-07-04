'Absolutely false': White House Denies Claims That Biden Is Thinking Of Quitting Presidential Race

Joe Biden |

The White House on Wednesday (July 3) vehemently denied claim by The New York Times which said that US President Joe Biden was weighing whether to continue his re-election bid in US Presidential Election 2024. The New York Times has reported that Biden had this discussion with a "key ally".

White House Spokesperson Andrew Bates took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said," This claim is absolutely false..." The post contained an image of the new report in NYT.

Biden's bumbling performance in recently held first presidential debate has set off panic waves in the Democratic Party. Biden was seen rambling, fumbling and even making factual errors. former US president Trump spoke in a more measured way although he did make many false claims.

Like NYT, CNN later released a similar report quoting a Biden ally who said that Biden was "not oblivious."

"The polls are plummeting, the fundraising is drying up, and the interviews are going badly. He’s not oblivious," said the ally as quoted by CNN.

Trump, a comeback king?

Donald Trump, in spite of his legal troubles that includes an outright conviction, enjoys high support within the Republican party as well as among Republican voters. Opinion polls show both leaders with not too dissimilar ratings and this means that there is a chance that Trump can make a comeback.

After Biden's sub-par performance in the first presidential debate, the Democratic camp was in damage control mode and made several phone calls to allies, donors and major supporters.

Gaffe-prone Biden has been in focus due to his age lately. Forgetting key details like names of major world leaders even during official public events, his physical tumbles in public eye and much much more has raised questions whether he is fit to serve another term as president. The topic is also being discussed among Democratic voters.

