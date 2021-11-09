Iran says US must lift 'illegal' sanctions after leaving nuke deal

Washington: The Foreign Ministry of Iran on Monday said the US must "altogether and effectively" lift the "illegal" sanctions it imposed against the country after leaving the 2015 nuclear deal.

"The US must in the first place accept, as the culprit in the current situation, to come back from the path that it has engaged in," Saeed Khatibzadeh, the ministry spokesman said at a press briefing in Tehran.

Presently, the US is not a member of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and it cannot attribute its own statements to actual JCPOA members or make demands from Iran as a JCPOA member, he added.

The US administration must guarantee that it will not "mock the world and international law" by repeating former President Donald Trump's behaviour of unilaterally abandoning the agreement in May 2018, and reimposed sanctions that Washington had committed to lift, he said.

On Sunday, Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Adviser, in an interview on CNN said that Iran has not shown willingness to fully comply with the JCPOA "despite us working closely with our allies and partners to create the negotiating circumstances for that happening".

This week, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani will travel to France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and possibly Spain to discuss both regional and the JCPOA issues, after he contacts with Chinese, Russian, and EU officials before the resumption of the Vienna talks, Khatibzadeh informed.

Some five months after the pause of the talks regarding the restoration of the nuclear deal, Iran and the European Union on November 3 confirmed to resume the discussion on November 29.

