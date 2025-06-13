 Iran Launches Over 100 Drones Toward Israel As Retaliation Escalates; Israel Responds With Airstrikes
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIran Launches Over 100 Drones Toward Israel As Retaliation Escalates; Israel Responds With Airstrikes

Iran Launches Over 100 Drones Toward Israel As Retaliation Escalates; Israel Responds With Airstrikes

Brig Gen Effie Deffrin, Israel's chief army spokesman: "In the last few hours, Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward Israel, and all the defense systems are acting to intercept the threats." Defrin added that some 200 Israeli fighter jets participated in the operation, striking some 100 targets, and that the attacks were continuing.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Israel's military says Iran is launching drones in retaliation for its strikes on Terhan. | Representational Image

Dubai: Israel's military says Iran is launching drones in retaliation for its strikes on Terhan.

Brig Gen Effie Deffrin, Israel's chief army spokesman: "In the last few hours, Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward Israel, and all the defense systems are acting to intercept the threats." Defrin added that some 200 Israeli fighter jets participated in the operation, striking some 100 targets, and that the attacks were continuing.

Meanwhile, Jordan's civil aviation authority said the country's airspace will be closed for all flights, following other regional air authorities.

Read Also
Delhi-Bound Air India Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat: Reports
article-image

The Jordan News Agency said the temporary measure is out concern of any dangers related to the escalation in the region.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Refrains From Voting On UN Resolution Against Israel, Emphasizes Need For Talks

India Refrains From Voting On UN Resolution Against Israel, Emphasizes Need For Talks

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Briefs PM Modi On 'Evolving Situation' After Israel's Military...

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Briefs PM Modi On 'Evolving Situation' After Israel's Military...

Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus Holds 'Private Meeting' With BNP Leader Tarique Rahman In...

Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus Holds 'Private Meeting' With BNP Leader Tarique Rahman In...

UK Envoy Meets PM Modi After Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Vows Joint Probe

UK Envoy Meets PM Modi After Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Vows Joint Probe

Who Was John Barnett? Boeing Whistleblower’s Alarming Dreamliner Claims Resurface After Air India...

Who Was John Barnett? Boeing Whistleblower’s Alarming Dreamliner Claims Resurface After Air India...