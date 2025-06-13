 Delhi-Bound Air India Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat: Reports
Delhi-Bound Air India Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat: Reports

A Delhi-bound Air India flight (AI 379) reportedly made an emergency landing in Thailand after a bomb threat. All passengers are reported to be safe.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Air India Flight | File Image

Phuket: A Delhi-bound Air India flight (AI 379) reportedly made an emergency landing in Thailand after a bomb threat. The flight took off from Phuket when it received the threat.

There were 156 passengers were onboard the flight. After the bomb threat, the flight returned to the Phuket International Airport. All passengers are reported to be safe.

London-Bound Air India Flight Returned To Mumbai:

Earlier in the day, a London-bound Air India flight (AIC129) returned to Mumbai after remaining in air for three hours on Friday morning. The flight took off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 5:39 am.

Air India Announces Diversion Of 16 Flights:

Meanwhile. the airline announced the diversion and return of 16 of its international flights in response to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and the closure of Iranian airspace.

"Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin," Air India said in a statement.

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash:

Earlier on Thursday, a London-bound Air India flight (AI 171) with 242 people onboard crashed into a medial collage hostel with in two minutes after take off. The incident took place at around 1:40 pm.

The flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national. Only one person survived the crash, He is a British national of Indian origin.

