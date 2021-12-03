International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development 2021: All you need to know about this day

The International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development , more commonly called International Volunteer Day, is mandated by the UN General Assembly in 1985. It is observed every year on December 5.

It offers an opportunity for volunteer-involving organizations and individual volunteers to promote volunteerism. It encourages governments to support volunteer efforts and recognize volunteer contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

History

The General Assembly invited Governments to observe annually, on 5 December, the International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development through resolution 40/212 of 17 December 1985 and urged them to take measures to heighten awareness of the important contribution of volunteer service.

Significance

International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development is a chance for individual volunteers, communities and organizations to promote their contributions to development at the local, national and international levels.

By combining United Nations support with a personal efforts, the day is a unique opportunity for people and volunteer-involving organizations to work with government agencies, non-profit institutions, community groups, academia and the private sector.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 07:07 PM IST