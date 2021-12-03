Netizens take to Twitter to spread awareness on 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities'; have a look

Every year on the 3rd of December, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is commemorated to promote the rights of persons with disabilities and create awareness about their well-being.

Despite numerous efforts to raise awareness about their difficulties, more than one billion people worldwide live with some sort of impairment, and they are frequently neglected at times of emergency.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is commemorated to highlight the importance of fostering an inclusive culture that welcomes people with disabilities so that they can participate and contribute equally in society.

The United Nations General Assembly Resolution 47/3 declared this day for the first time in 1992.

In 2006, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) was also adopted.

The goal of the CRDP is to work toward equitable opportunity for people with disabilities.

Have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to raise awareness on this important day:

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:55 AM IST