International Day of Disabled Persons: Significance, History and all you need to know about this day

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is annually observed on December 3. It was proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly.

Disability inclusion is an essential condition to upholding human rights, sustainable development, and peace and security. It is also central to the promise of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to leave no one behind.

Significance

The estimated one billion people living with disabilities worldwide face many barriers to inclusion. They do not enjoy access on an equal basis as others, including areas such as transportation and employment but also social participation like politics or entertainment.

The day is celebrated to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

Advertisement

History

A disability is a condition or function judged to be significantly impaired relative to the usual standard of an individual of their group. The term is often used to refer to individual functioning, including physical impairment, sensory impairment, cognitive impairment, intellectual impairment, mental illness, and various types of chronic disease.

The annual observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) was proclaimed in 1992, by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. It mobilizes support for critical issues relating to the inclusion of persons with disabilities, promotes awareness-raising about disability issues and draws attention to the benefits of an inclusive and accessible society for all.

ALSO READ Omicron variant was already in Netherlands when South Africa alerted WHO

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 04:27 PM IST