e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 08:26 AM IST

International Criminal Court vows to investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine

The Hague-based court had received many queries "with respect to the crime of aggression" but could not exercise "jurisdiction over this alleged crime"
AFP
Representational Image |

Representational Image |

Advertisement

The Hague (Netherlands): International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan said Monday he was launching an investigation on the "situation in Ukraine" following Russia's invasion.

"Today I wish to announce that I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible," Khan said in a statement.

"I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine" since 2014, he said.

"Given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine."

Khan had said last week that The Hague-based court had received many queries "with respect to the crime of aggression" but could not exercise "jurisdiction over this alleged crime" as neither Russia nor Ukraine were signatories to ICC's founding Rome Statute.

ALSO READ

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow's attacks on kindergartens and orphanages are war crimes, says Ukraine FM... Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow's attacks on kindergartens and orphanages are war crimes, says Ukraine FM...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 08:26 AM IST
Advertisement