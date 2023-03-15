Interim relief for Imran Khan as Pakistan Court reserves order on former PM's bail plea

Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan | Photo: PTI

An Islamabad Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail plea of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked the city police to stop its operation outside the ex-cricketer's house.

Supporters and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been clashing with Pakistan police since the last 24 hours over Imran Khan's arrest after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in the ongoing Toshakhana (gift depository) case.

More details to follow...