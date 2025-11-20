 Indonesia Landslides: Death Toll Climbs To 23, Hundreds Forced To Flee Amid Heavy Rains In Java; Video Surfaces
Heavy rains triggered deadly landslides in Central Java, Indonesia, killing 23 people with 28 still missing. Rescuers recovered bodies from mud and rubble in affected villages, while over 500 personnel continue the search. Nearly 1,000 residents were displaced, and authorities plan to relocate 296 homes in the landslide-prone areas within six months.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
Indonesia Landslides: Death Toll Climbs To 23, Hundreds Forced To Flee Amid Heavy Rains In Java; Video Surfaces | X @WeatherMonitors

Jakarta: Rescuers recovered more bodies in the search for people buried under landslides in two areas of Indonesia's main island of Java, raising the confirmed deaths to 23, officials said Thursday.

Workers dug through tons of mud and rubble with nearly two dozen excavators in the Cilacap district of Central Java province retrieving four bodies Wednesday after landslides triggered by torrential rains last week hit dozens of houses in three villages, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

The finds raised the death toll to 20 in that area. He said the search for three people still missing was continuing.

Local officials also said 296 houses would be moved from the landslide-prone area within the next six months, and each family waiting for a new house will receive 600,000 rupiah (USD 36) per month in compensation.

Rescuers also Wednesday retrieved a body from a landslide in another part of Central Java, raising the toll there to three.

More than 500 rescue personnel have been deployed to search for 25 people reportedly missing after a landslide struck part of Banjarnegara district Saturday, burying at least 54 houses and sending nearly 1,000 residents into government shelters, Muhari said.

Images released by the agency showed green-terraced rice fields transformed into murky mud and rescue workers digging with excavators in villages covered by thick mud, rocks and uprooted trees.

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or in fertile flood plains.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

