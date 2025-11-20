Elon Musk 'Thanks' Donald Trump For 'All He's Done For America' After White House Reunion Dinner With Saudi Crown Prince, Jensen Huang | X

Washington: Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump appear to have mended fences after months of public friction, with the Tesla chief offering a public note of thanks after a high-profile White House dinner also attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The gesture came shortly after Trump ribbed Musk during his speech, telling him, "You are so lucky I am with you, Elon."

Trump’s Public Teasing And Musk’s Response

During the business-focused address, Trump highlighted new tax bill deductions for domestic car production and gave Musk multiple shout-outs. At one point, he said at the event, "Has he ever thanked me properly?"

Not long after, Musk posted on X his own acknowledgement, "I would like to thank President Trump for all he has done for America and the world." His message accompanied photographs of him standing with the crown prince, Huang and Trump at the US Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, DC. Have a look:

Musk’s appearance at the dinner marked his return to the White House months after serving as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, a role he held from January until May 30. Trump had announced that Musk would exit once his special government employee contract concluded. Days after stepping down, Musk publicly criticised aspects of the president’s agenda and spending plans contained in the Big Beautiful Bill.

Allies Plan Reunion Gathering In Austin

A report by The New York Times said Musk’s allies are preparing a reunion celebration to mark his stint at the Department of Government Efficiency. According to the publication, several dozen former DOGE staffers plan to meet in Austin this weekend for a two day gathering at a high end hotel where Musk often stays.

The report added that Musk is expected to attend, though his schedule may change. Organisers from the DOGE leadership team are overseeing arrangements for the event, which is intended to bring together those who worked closely with the billionaire during his brief period in government.