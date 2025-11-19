'Can't Rule Out All-Out War With India': Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Says Country On Alert - VIDEO

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (File Image) | X

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday warned that Pakistan cannot rule out the possibility of an “all-out war” with India, saying the country remains on “full alert.”

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the possibility of an all-out war with India cannot be ruled out since tensions escalated during Operation Sindoor, while accusing India of backing Afghanistan's strikes on Islamabad.

“We are neither ignoring India nor trusting it under any circumstances. Based on my analysis, I cannot rule out an all-out war or any hostile strategy from India, including border incursions or attacks (presumably Afghan). We must stay fully alert," Asif said while speaking to Samaa Tv, a local channel.

Asif’s statement comes after Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi made a bold remark likening India’s recent military action to a mere “trailer”, prompting Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to warn of a possible full-scale war.

Days earlier, Pakistan had accused Afghan nationals of carrying out two deadly suicide bombings on its soil, as relations between the two former allies continue to deteriorate.

Pakistan also repeated its accusations that the Afghan Taliban administration was supporting Islamist militants involved in attacks inside the country.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had accused India of backing the attacks, without providing any evidence, blaming “Indian-sponsored terror proxies”.

India unequivocally rejected as baseless the allegations made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister linking a terror attack in Islamabad to New Delhi, calling it a predictable tactic by the “delirious” leadership of that country to “concoct” false narratives.