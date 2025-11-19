 Maharashtra Waqf Board Works Till 2 AM As UMEED Portal Registration Deadline Nears
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisMaharashtra Waqf Board Works Till 2 AM As UMEED Portal Registration Deadline Nears

Maharashtra Waqf Board Works Till 2 AM As UMEED Portal Registration Deadline Nears

Political leaders including MLA Amin Patel have urged Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju to extend the deadline beyond December 5. However, the government has yet to make any announcement.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Waqf Board | File

With the deadline for registration of Waqf trusts on the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act, 1995 portal unlikely to be extended, the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf is working late hours to help trusts meet the cutoff date.

No Announcement on Extension Despite Appeals

Political leaders including MLA Amin Patel have urged Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju to extend the deadline beyond December 5. However, the government has yet to make any announcement.

‘Government Cannot Extend Date Due to Pending SC Petitions’

FPJ Shorts
Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners
Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners
Palghar Fraud: 66-Year-Old Nalasopara Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹12.5 Lakh In Flat Deal; Builder Booked
Palghar Fraud: 66-Year-Old Nalasopara Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹12.5 Lakh In Flat Deal; Builder Booked
Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Receives ‘Vandaniya Balasaheb Thackeray Jan Aarogya Gaurav Puraskar’ For Best Implementation Of Govt Insurance Schemes
Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Receives ‘Vandaniya Balasaheb Thackeray Jan Aarogya Gaurav Puraskar’ For Best Implementation Of Govt Insurance Schemes
Mumbai Metro Line 1 Faces Technical Snag: Commuters Report Heavy Rush at Stations | Video
Mumbai Metro Line 1 Faces Technical Snag: Commuters Report Heavy Rush at Stations | Video

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf, the government currently lacks the jurisdiction to extend the registration deadline, as the Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Advocate Syed Iftekhar Ali Hashmi, a board member, said that while the Supreme Court has stayed certain sections of the amendment, it has not restricted the operation of the UMEED portal.

“So trusts will have to follow the law,” Hashmi said, adding that Waqf staff have been instructed to prioritise the registration process. “We have taken a call, and our staff is working till 2.00 am to complete the registrations before the deadline.”

Large Trusts Assisting Smaller Ones

Hashmi added that the board is collaborating with major trusts such as the Mahim Dargah to help smaller trusts complete their registrations in time.

Read Also
Waqf Tribunal Stays Appointment Of New Trustee For Mumbai’s Jama Masjid
article-image

Mahim Dargah Organises Registration Camp

Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of the Pir Makhdum Sahib Charitable Trust (Mahim Dargah), said many trusts remain confused about the process.

“The UMEED portal is now law, and trusts will have to register themselves to protect their properties. This is to secure our Waqf heritage together,” Khandwani said.

Mahim Dargah has organised a Waqf registration camp on November 25 at its premises to guide trustees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Waqf Board Works Till 2 AM As UMEED Portal Registration Deadline Nears

Maharashtra Waqf Board Works Till 2 AM As UMEED Portal Registration Deadline Nears

How Bihar's Victory Elevated J.P. Nadda's Political Standing In The Eyes Of Narendra Modi & The RSS

How Bihar's Victory Elevated J.P. Nadda's Political Standing In The Eyes Of Narendra Modi & The RSS

The invisible And Insulated Gates Of South Mumbai

The invisible And Insulated Gates Of South Mumbai

Hasina Verdicts Tests India

Hasina Verdicts Tests India

Snapshot Of The State Of Higher Education Institutes In India

Snapshot Of The State Of Higher Education Institutes In India