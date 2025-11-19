Maharashtra Waqf Board Works Till 2 AM As UMEED Portal Registration Deadline Nears

Maharashtra Waqf Board | File

With the deadline for registration of Waqf trusts on the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act, 1995 portal unlikely to be extended, the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf is working late hours to help trusts meet the cutoff date.

No Announcement on Extension Despite Appeals

Political leaders including MLA Amin Patel have urged Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju to extend the deadline beyond December 5. However, the government has yet to make any announcement.

‘Government Cannot Extend Date Due to Pending SC Petitions’

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf, the government currently lacks the jurisdiction to extend the registration deadline, as the Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Advocate Syed Iftekhar Ali Hashmi, a board member, said that while the Supreme Court has stayed certain sections of the amendment, it has not restricted the operation of the UMEED portal.

“So trusts will have to follow the law,” Hashmi said, adding that Waqf staff have been instructed to prioritise the registration process. “We have taken a call, and our staff is working till 2.00 am to complete the registrations before the deadline.”

Large Trusts Assisting Smaller Ones

Hashmi added that the board is collaborating with major trusts such as the Mahim Dargah to help smaller trusts complete their registrations in time.

Read Also Waqf Tribunal Stays Appointment Of New Trustee For Mumbai’s Jama Masjid

Mahim Dargah Organises Registration Camp

Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of the Pir Makhdum Sahib Charitable Trust (Mahim Dargah), said many trusts remain confused about the process.

“The UMEED portal is now law, and trusts will have to register themselves to protect their properties. This is to secure our Waqf heritage together,” Khandwani said.

Mahim Dargah has organised a Waqf registration camp on November 25 at its premises to guide trustees.