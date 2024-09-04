 Indians In Singapore Welcome PM Modi With 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'; PM Wong Gives Him A Warm Hug
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndians In Singapore Welcome PM Modi With 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'; PM Wong Gives Him A Warm Hug

Indians In Singapore Welcome PM Modi With 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'; PM Wong Gives Him A Warm Hug

The Indian prime minister’s visit to Singapore comes almost exactly a year after then Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to India for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, held in September 2023.

connectedtoindia.comUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by Indians in Singapore. Screenshot courtesy: X/@narendramodi |

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Singapore on Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, was given a famously colourful Indian welcome featuring the dhol (Indian drums), folk dancers, and joyous cries of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, as the Indian festival of Ganesh Chaturthi comes just three days from now.

In the afternoon, PM Wong posted a photo in which he gives a warm hug to PM Modi, and he captioned it: “Welcome PM @narendramodi to Singapore! Delighted to have the chance to catch up over a meal at the Istana, before the official meetings tomorrow.”

Singapore PM Lawrence with Indian PM Narendra Modi. Photo courtesy: X/@LawrenceWongST

Singapore PM Lawrence with Indian PM Narendra Modi. Photo courtesy: X/@LawrenceWongST |

The Indian prime minister’s visit to Singapore comes almost exactly a year after then Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to India for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, held in September 2023.

While Lawrence Wong took over as the “4G” leader of Singapore in mid-May 2024, just a few weeks after that, Narendra Modi took oath in early-June 2024 for a historic third term as the prime minister of India.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage
Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral

The Singapore trip of PM Modi has been preceded by a visit to Brunei Darussalam. “It ushers in a new era of even stronger India-Brunei ties,” Modi posted on X yesterday.

Indian expats greet PM Modi in Brunei. Photo courtesy: X/@narendramodi

Indian expats greet PM Modi in Brunei. Photo courtesy: X/@narendramodi |

In Singapore, Modi is meeting a host of dignitaries, including the Indian-origin President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rutgers University Faces Complaint for Failing to Protect Students from Caste Discrimination

Rutgers University Faces Complaint for Failing to Protect Students from Caste Discrimination

Indians In Singapore Welcome PM Modi With 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'; PM Wong Gives Him A Warm Hug

Indians In Singapore Welcome PM Modi With 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'; PM Wong Gives Him A Warm Hug

27th Edition Of The Singapore Writers Festival To Start From November 8; Yong Shu Hoong Takes Charge...

27th Edition Of The Singapore Writers Festival To Start From November 8; Yong Shu Hoong Takes Charge...

New Bidadari Park, Equal In Size To 18 Football Fields, Adds A Large Swathe Of Green Serenity To...

New Bidadari Park, Equal In Size To 18 Football Fields, Adds A Large Swathe Of Green Serenity To...

Looking Forward To Closer Cultural Ties, Says Narendra Modi Arriving In Singapore

Looking Forward To Closer Cultural Ties, Says Narendra Modi Arriving In Singapore