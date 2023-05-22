Indian cuisine, millets grace menu of PM Modi's feast for FIPIC leaders in Papua New Guinea

PM Modi with FIPIC leaders at Papua New Guinea | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned host for the leaders attending third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea on May 22. The world leaders were indulged in a rich Indian feast consisting of delicacies from across the country and millets.

According to the reports, the lunch included most revered dish from PM Modi's home state Gujarat--Khandvi and Rajasthan's Gatte ki sabzi but with a twist and Dal panchmel (a special mix of lentils cooked in Mewari style).

Lunch menu included Millet Biryani, Millet Gatte ki Sabzi

Gatte ki Sabzi is traditionally made with gram flour; however, with 2023 being declared as the International Year of millets, the Rajasthani curry wa served with dumplings made of finger millet and gram flour with sour gravy.

The menu--of the lunch hosted by PM Modi at APEC house in Port Moresby--also featured other delicacies prepared with millets like Millet Biryani (vegetable biryani made in a traditional way with nutrient-rich barnyard millet). The inclusion of millets reflect importance the of small-seeded foods have in India. It even featured rich vegetable dishes-- Malai Kofta and Vegetable Kolhapuri.

The UN General Assembly declared 2023 International Year of Millets at the behest of Indian government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Desserts & beverages served to the delegates

No gathering in India is complete without chai or coffee. No wonder Masala Chai (Tea) made it to the menu alongside Masala chaas (summer drink made with creamy yoghurt and Indian spices). The beverages also included freshly brewed Papua New Guinea Coffee, green tea and mint tea.

Meanwhile, for desserts, the leaders were served Paan Kulfi (betel leaves flavoured milk based India frozen dessert) and Malpua with Rabdi (Indian sweet pancake served with sweetened reduced milk).

Read Also PM Modi, his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape hold bilateral meeting in Port Moresby

PM Modi is first Indian to arrive in PNG

PM Modi became the first Indian PM to arrive in the Pacific country where he hosted the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) jointly with his counterpart James Marape.

Modi flew to PNG from Japan where he attended G7 advanced economies summit and held bilateral meetings with several global leaders.

FIPIC was launched during Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014. The group includes Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.