Mass Stabbing In London: Several People Including 2 Police Officers Critically Injured In Suspected Machete Attack Near Hainault Station; Accused Arrested (Video)

London Stabbing Video: Several People Including 2 Police Officers Critically Injured In Suspected Machete Attack Near Hainault Station; Accused Arrested

UK: Several people including two police officers were critically injured in a suspected machete attack in London on Tuesday, said news reports. The incident took place near the Hainault Station in the morning today, as per local time. According to latest reports, the accused has been arrested.

Visuals surfaced on the internet include harrowing scenes showing the accused wielding a machete and moving in the premises. Police and emergency vehicles can be seen stationed at the scene. Interestingly, the stabbing incident took place on the day marking 25 years of bombing at gay bar in London's West End, which took place in 1999.

🚨🇬🇧 Breaking: London, UK



Reports of a machete attack by you out at Hainault Station, London



At least 4 civilians severely injured - statuses unknown.



London is not a safe City. pic.twitter.com/Xr2jQU0NY6 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 30, 2024

BREAKING: Multiple people stabbed in London, including 2 police officers. Suspect in custody pic.twitter.com/4iNUnnuHTD — BNO News (@BNONews) April 30, 2024

Local Police Shares Statement On Incident

Metropolitian Police shared a statement giving information of the stabbing incident. The statement read as, "Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested. We were called shortly before 07:00hrs to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed."

Further, giving information on the injured ones and on the arrest of the accused on the scene, the statement read, "At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers. We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody."

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan in his statement on the horrifying incident said, "This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can."

"We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related," he added.