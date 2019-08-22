India and others nations at some point would have to fight against terrorists in Afghanistan: Donald Trump

Washington: Countries like India, Iran, Russia and Turkey would have to fight against terrorists in Afghanistan at some point of time, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, ruing that the job against terrorist is being done only by the United States some 7,000 miles away.

Trump said that other nations currently are making very less efforts against the terrorists in Afghanistan. "At a certain point Russia, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Turkey they are going to have to fight their battles too. We wiped out the caliphate 100 per cent. I did it in record time but at a certain point all of these other countries where ISIS is around they have been decimated by the way, badly decimated," Trump told reporters at the White House while responding to a question on the reemergence of ISIS in Afghanistan.

"All of these countries are going to have to fight them because do we want to stay there for another 19 years? I don't think so. So, at a certain point other countries and that includes Russia and it includes Iran and Turkey and Iraq and Afghanistan and Pakistan and India," he said. Trump's comments came a day after he indicated that the US forces will not completely withdraw from the warn-torn Afghanistan and America will have "somebody there" to make sure that Taliban does not regain control.

Trump said that the US was fighting the terrorists in Afghanistan despite being 7,000 miles away while India and Pakistan were not doing so even after being next door. "Look, India is right there. They are not fighting it. We are fighting it. Pakistan is right next door. They are fighting it very little. Very, very little. It's not fair. The United States is 7,000 miles away," Trump said.