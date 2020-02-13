Japan reports first death after coronavirus outbreak

Thousands of passengers and crew on board were facing nearly a week more of isolation, with many expressing frustration and fear.

While passengers are struggling with cabin fever, crew members are working around the clock and worried that they are exposed to the greatest risk of infection.

"The situation on board is getting worse day by day," 24-year-old ship security officer Sonali Thakkar told AFP.

"This morning they told us that 44 people have been infected and everyone is really scared and wanting to get off as soon as possible," she added.

"All we want is tests to be done and to be separated from those who are positive. We don't want to stay on board." With passengers mostly confined to their cabins, crew members have to go door-to-door to deliver food and other supplies, and some fear this has reduced the effectiveness of the quarantine.

"I haven't got the virus yet, but I don't want it to be so late that I catch the virus. I don't want to wait to find out that I'm the one that has it," Thakkar said.