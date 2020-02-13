Coronavirus outbreak: Japan to allow old passengers off quarantine, as effected cases jump to 218

Britons stranded on the Japanese cruise ship blighted by coronavirus have told how couples are being split up as a result of the deadly disease, according to Daily Mail. David and Sally Abel, from Northamptonshire, are among 2,500 passengers who have been stuck on the Diamond Princess off the Japanese coast since February 3.

The pair told Good Morning Britain that couples are being split up if one of them tests positive for the virus.

Abel said, “It doesn't matter how long you've been married, couples have been separated”.

“Elderly couples in their eighties, have been split up. It’s very very worrying for those on board.”