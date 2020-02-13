Coronavirus Update: Indian security officer Sonali Thakur family has sent out a distress call for help to Indian government

The situation on the cruise ship has worsened, compounded by the delay in getting results on coronavirus tests being performed on passengers. "We want the Indian government to take us back to India and isolate us there. Or at least send some more medical staffers across to help these people with the tests. We want to go home," Thakur said.

A few days ago, Binay Kumar Sarkar -- a chef from north Bengal -- had gone on social media to appeal to the Indian government for help. The Indian Embassy in Tokyo responded with an assurance that it is "constantly monitoring" the situation.

Thakur told NDTV that she has already informed her friends and family in Mumbai about her situation. "They are really worried about me, they just want me to get back home.

They are praying day and night for me, and that's all they can do from their side," she said. "And I just want to tell (my parents) to stay strong, stay positive. Your girl is going to be back soon."