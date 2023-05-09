 Imran Khan arrested: Section 144 imposed in Islamabad as PTI stages nationwide protests (WATCH)
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court by the Paramilitary force on graft-charges in a corruption case.

Updated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Section 144 has been imposed in Pakistan's capital Islamabad following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old former Pakistan cricket captain has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year.

He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance and has been campaigning for early elections since then.

PTI has already gathered thousands of workers and supporters to stage nationwide protests in Pakistan.

Islamabad police said that Section 144 had been imposed in the capital city and also confirmed that no one was tortured, adding that the police had encircled Khan's car.

The former premier's detention follows several unsuccessful attempts, including a police raid at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, which he had managed to evade successfully.

The arrest comes a day after the powerful army had accused Khan of levelling baseless allegations against a senior army officer.

The PTI alleged that Khan was being tortured but it was not confirmed independently.

"State terrorism - breaking into IHC premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises. Law of the jungle in operation.

"Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him," tweeted former minister Shireen Mazari, a PTI spokeswoman.

