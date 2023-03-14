'..If I'm killed': Imran Khan's video message as police reaches his Lahore residence | Twitter video screengrab

Lahore: Amid the reports of a Pakistan court issuing yet another non-bailable warrant against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshkhana case in Islamabad, Khan has released a video message which he has recorded from his Lahore residence on Tuesday.

The video is captioned, "My message to the nation to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi & rule of law."

"Police has come to arrest me and they believe that if I go to jail, our 'kaum' (community) will go to sleep...you people have to prove them wrong and show them that our community is alive and breathing..you have to fight for yourselves. I have everything I needed..If I'm killed, you have to prove that you will not accept this rule, the rule where decisions are being taken by one person," Khan can be heard saying in the video.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Non-bailable warrant issued against Imran Khan amid growing tensions in Pakistan

Produce Khan before court on March 18

Islamabad Police have been directed to arrest the said "accused" and produce him before the court on March 18.

The Court had earlier suspended an arrest warrant against the former Pakistan cricket captain till March 16.

The non-bailable warrant was issued against Khan for threatening a Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials during a public rally last year.

One arrest warrant suspended

Senior PTI leader Farukh Habib told reporters that come what may Imran Khan would not surrender to police in fake cases. "The arrest warrants in the case related to threatening a female judge were today suspended by the Islamabad High Court. Let's see what new warrants police have brought with them now," Habib said.

A senior police officer of Islamabad police said that his team has come here to arrest Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Read Also China could save Pakistan as it struggles to secure IMF loan, says Bank of America