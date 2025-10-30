'I Do Wish': US Vice President JD Vance Hopes His Hindu Wife Usha Converts To Christianity - VIDEO

Right: Usha Vance Left: JD Vance | X/@SpencerHakimian

US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday said that he hopes his Hindu-raised wife, Usha Vance, will one day be "moved" by the Catholic Church and convert to the Christian faith. Vance made the statement while addressing a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi.

Vance said faith has become a central part of his family’s life, even as he acknowledged his wife’s differing beliefs.

"Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I've told her, and as I've said publicly and as I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends , do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way," Vance said.

"But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me. That's something you work out with your friends, with your family, with the person that you love," Vance added.

Notably, Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019. The Republican leader also shared that the couple’s children are being raised in the Christian faith. Their eight-year-old recently completed First Communion and their two oldest children attend a Christian school.