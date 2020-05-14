How dare you? Twitter can't keep calm after CNN has Greta Thunberg as COVID-19 expert

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has invited the wrath of social media users, after news media outlet CNN featured her alongside medical experts for a panel discussion on COVID-19.
The program, “Coronavirus Facts and Fears,” includes former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Richard Besser as a part of the panel with Greta.
The announcement of the show didn't go well with a section of Twitter that called out the news establishment for having a climate change activist as an expert to speak on the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the micro blogging site reacted.
However there were those who also supported CNN’s decision to have Greta onboard.
Thunberg has become a strong voice for action on climate change. However, her message on tackling rising temperatures hasn’t been well received by everyone. Over the years she has been criticised by several world leaders and eminent personalities in the media.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump waded into controversy by tweeting about the 16-year-old activist. And the activist cheekily responded by using part of Trump's tweet in her twitter bio-data.
Trump retweeted a post by author Roma Downey congratulating Thunberg and wrote, "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"
It was Thunberg who had the last laugh. She changed her Twitter bio. Her official handle @GretaThunberg read: "A teenager working on her anger management (sic) problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend."
Besides Trump, British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson called Thunberg "mad, dangerous", adding that she should "go back to school and shut up". Clarkson's comments came days after he fired shots at Thunberg during an interview with The Independent newspaper in which he branded her a "stupid idiot".
Last December, she was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year.
