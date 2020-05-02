Priyanka joins hands with Greta Thunberg to save 'vulnerable children' from COVID-19

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined hand with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg to protect vulnerable children across the world from the coronavirus. Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her concern over the effect of Coronavirus on vulnerable children.

She tweeted: "It's heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them..the onus is on us. Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF and @GretaThunberg Donate here: https://uni.cf/join-greta," she tweeted.