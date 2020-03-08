International Women's Day 2020: Greta Thunberg's giant portrait unveils in England

A giant portrait of Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg has been unveiled in England's West Yorkshire country to mark International Women's Day.
The 60 metre-long artwork, titled 'A Girl Inspiring the World', on a playing field at Hebden Royd Primary School, West Yorkshire, took four days to create, the BBC reported on Friday.
The school's students chose the 17-year-old as the woman who had most inspired them.
They also helped the creators, art collective Sand In Your Eye, put the finishing touches to the portrait.
Jamie Wardley, from the group,said: "Greta Thunberg has pioneered a global movement which is so relevant to the area.
"The Upper Calder Valley is prone to flood events, which some would argue have increased in frequency due to climate change."
Commenting on the artwork, a student said: "We've chosen Greta because she stands up for what she believes.
"She is a big inspiration to me and she is not afraid to take action even if people do not agree with her."
