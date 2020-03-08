International Women's Day 2020: Greta Thunberg's giant portrait unveils in England

A giant portrait of Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg has been unveiled in England's West Yorkshire country to mark International Women's Day.

The 60 metre-long artwork, titled 'A Girl Inspiring the World', on a playing field at Hebden Royd Primary School, West Yorkshire, took four days to create, the BBC reported on Friday.

The school's students chose the 17-year-old as the woman who had most inspired them.