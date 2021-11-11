Germany's daily COVID-19 infections rise to all-time high with 39,676 new cases

Berlin: The daily number of COVID-19 infections in Germany has reached a new all-time high, with 39,676 cases recorded in one day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) informed on Wednesday.

The seven-day incidence rate also climbed to 232.1 per 100,000 inhabitants, peaking for the consecutive third day, as per the German disease control and prevention agency.

"We are mostly experiencing, at least in the intensive care units in hospitals, a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and that puts the system under stress once again," German Health Minister Jens Spahn told broadcaster RTL/ntv.

As per the German Intensive Care Availability Register (DIVI), the tally of COVID-19 infected patients needing treatment in intensive care units reached 2,739 on Wednesday.

More than 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in the country on Tuesday. Moreover, around three million Germans have now been given a booster shot , Spahn said on Twitter: "The direction is right, but not enough to break the momentum yet."

Also, Germany's Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) on Wednesday issued a new recommendation that people under 30 years of age should be inoculated exclusively with BioNTech/Pfizer.

STIKO said that heart muscle inflammation and pericarditis were "observed more frequently" in boys and young men, as well as in girls and young women under 30 years of age, after vaccination with Moderna than after vaccination with BioNTech/Pfizer.

With Inputs from ANI/Xinhua

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:56 PM IST