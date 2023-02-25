German Chancellor Scholz arrives in India on 2-day visit; meets PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapari Bhavan | ANI

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India on Saturday for a two-day visit that is anticipated to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of important areas, including clean energy, innovative technologies, commerce, and investment.

At around 11:45 am, Scholz will have extensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the conflict in Ukraine, the state of the Indo-Pacific region, and strengthening bilateral ties.

Scholz's first visit after taking office

This will be Scholz's first visit to India after taking office as German chancellor in December 2021, ending Angela Merkel's illustrious 16-year reign.

Sources acquainted with the general agenda of the Modi-Scholz talks said the ramifications of the Russia-Ukraine crisis are expected to play significantly during the debates.

The expansion of cooperation in trade, defence, clean energy, climate change, and new technologies will figure prominently during the deliberations.

The Indo-Pacific, a region that has seen rising Chinese aggressiveness in recent years, is another topic that the two leaders are anticipated to discuss in depth.

On November 16 of last year, Modi and Scholz had private discussions in Bali, an Indonesian resort city, as part of the G20 conference.

In recent years, there has been a strengthening of ties between India and Germany in a number of significant areas.

On Sunday morning, Scholz would depart for Bangalore, leaving the capital of Karnataka at roughly 5:30 p.m.

(With PTI inputs)