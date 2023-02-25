Liz Truss supports India for UN Security Council permanent seat at 'Ideas of India' summit in Mumbai | Twitter

Former British PM Liz Truss wants a greater role for India as a key global player and should become a permanent member of the UN Security Council. She was speaking at the ABP Networks “Ideas of India” summit on Friday morning on her maiden visit to Mumbai and stressed the need for a relook at the UN Security Council and supported a greater role for India in the world body.

Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, lasting only 45 days, Truss claimed the free world is in danger recalling the reality of war between Russia and Ukraine and insisted “We need to learn lessons. We can't take freedom for granted.”

Truss: Ukraine’s NATO membership should be fast-tracked

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Truss said that Ukraine’s NATO membership should be fast-tracked. “We need to be on the front foot about freedom and democracy. Our adversaries like China and Russia are very good at promoting their economic model. They use misinformation and technology to communicate in all kinds of ways to the world,” she said and alleged that both use the power of economic coercion to try and influence the way people think.

Lizz Truss attacked China for moves against Taiwan and President Xi Jinping plans to create one China with Taiwan under Chinese control. Truss said, "I want to see free democracies working together,” adding that “India has a huge role to play. Indiais a leader. The world's biggest democracy, world's biggest country by population and economic powerhouse and India knows the real threat that China poses."

According to the UK Conservative Party leader Liz Truss, India's voice is going to be “incredibly important” being the world's largest democracy and said

"As a country that believes in freedom, believes in democracy and believes in self determination, India's voice on the world stage is going to be vital in next few years.”

Madam Truss was struck by the energy and the excitement of Mumbi. “What I have seen ever since I have visited is more energy, more excitement and more momentum,” she said adding, "we envy India in Western Europe.”

She saw in India, the greatest hope for future, a free democracy growing rapidly, a country of pluralism, a country where free speech and the ability to get things done improving all the time.

Reiterating India’s position as an emerging global economic superpower, Truss said India needs to make the case and fight back against capitalism. “We should work more closely economically and security to deepen relationship with India,” she said. She praised India's efforts towards development and said that UK needs to act like India when it comes to infrastructure development.