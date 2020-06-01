George Floyd protests turn violent in Philadelphia; 13 police officials injured

George Floyd died recently while gasping for breath as a white police officer knelt on his neck. The video of his gradual death that surfaced soon after has shaken people across the world, drawing widespread condemnation and sparking protests across the US. Considered to be the worst ever civil unrest in the US in decades, the violent protests have engulfed at least 140 cities across America in the days following the death of Floyd.
On Monday, 13 police officials were injured as protests turned violent in Philadelphia. As per a CBS Philly report, that quoted Danielle Outlaw the head of the police force in Philadelphia, 13 police officials were injured and at least four police vehicles torched amid the protests. According to reports, over 200 people have been arrested in the city as incidents of arson and looting continued to rise.
While the protests had begun in Minneapolis in Minnesota, six days later they have spread to the entire country. According to a PTI report on Monday, a curfew has been placed in nearly 40 cities and the National Guard has been activated in at least 20 states.. Reports of violence have come in from many major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington DC.
The protests have resulted in the death of at least five people, and thousands have been arrested. Reportedly, President Donald Trump had been forced to take shelter in a White House bunker.
For the past few days, thousands of protestors have gathered outside the White House raising slogans against President Trump. According to CNN, President Trump was briefly taken to the underground bunker for some time during the protest outside the White House, while First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron were also taken to the bunker.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)