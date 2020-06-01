George Floyd protests turn violent in Philadelphia; 13 police officials injured

While the protests had begun in Minneapolis in Minnesota, six days later they have spread to the entire country. According to a PTI report on Monday, a curfew has been placed in nearly 40 cities and the National Guard has been activated in at least 20 states.. Reports of violence have come in from many major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

The protests have resulted in the death of at least five people, and thousands have been arrested. Reportedly, President Donald Trump had been forced to take shelter in a White House bunker.

For the past few days, thousands of protestors have gathered outside the White House raising slogans against President Trump. According to CNN, President Trump was briefly taken to the underground bunker for some time during the protest outside the White House, while First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron were also taken to the bunker.