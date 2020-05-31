George Floyd murder: Brother says US President Donald Trump didn't give the family a chance to speak during a condolence call

Well, we are quite aware of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests in the US. But here is something a lot of us don't know.

George Floyd's family spoke to President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden following Floyd's death in Minneapolis. MSNBC reported that George's brother, Philonise Floyd said that that the coversation with Trump was really fast and he did not give him an opportunity to speak.

Speaking with MSNBC quoted him as saying," He did not give me an opportunity to speak. It was hard. I was trying to talk to him but he kept pushing me off...like 'I don't want to hear what you are talking about..."

Philonise added,"I just told him that I want justice and that I could not believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight."

He also said that he'd never begged a man before."...but I asked him could he please, please get justice for my brother," Floyd added.

Philonise, as he melts down, says "I need it (justice). Nobody deserves this. Black folk don't deserve that. We are all dying..." Black lives matter, he adds.

As he breaks down speaking about his brother's death he says, "I love him man.. I cannot see him ever again."