George Floyd murder: Brother says US President Donald Trump didn't give the family a chance to speak during a condolence call

Well, we are quite aware of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests in the US. But here is something a lot of us don't know.
George Floyd's family spoke to President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden following Floyd's death in Minneapolis. MSNBC reported that George's brother, Philonise Floyd said that that the coversation with Trump was really fast and he did not give him an opportunity to speak.
Speaking with MSNBC quoted him as saying," He did not give me an opportunity to speak. It was hard. I was trying to talk to him but he kept pushing me off...like 'I don't want to hear what you are talking about..."
Philonise added,"I just told him that I want justice and that I could not believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight."
He also said that he'd never begged a man before."...but I asked him could he please, please get justice for my brother," Floyd added.
Philonise, as he melts down, says "I need it (justice). Nobody deserves this. Black folk don't deserve that. We are all dying..." Black lives matter, he adds.
As he breaks down speaking about his brother's death he says, "I love him man.. I cannot see him ever again."
US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that the death of African-American man George Floyd was a "grave tragedy", even as protests continue to rage across the United States.
"The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger and grief," Trump said at a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center here.
He said that his administration will always stand against violence, mayhem and disorder.
"We will stand with the family of George Floyd, with the peaceful protestors, and with every law-abiding citizen who wants decency, civility, safety and security," Trump added.
The US President further said that his administration supports the right of peaceful protestors.
The US government has opened a civil rights investigation into the death of Floyd and has asked the Attorney General and the Justice Department to expedite it.
Earlier, Trump said that 80 per cent of protestors who ravaged the city of Minneapolis last night, protesting against the death of Floyd, came from other states.
"80 per cent of the rioters in Minneapolis last night were from out of state. They are harming businesses (especially African American small businesses), homes, and the community of good, hardworking Minneapolis residents who want peace, equality and to provide for their families," Trump tweeted.
He said that if the unrest continues, then the federal government will step in "and do what has to be done".
Unrest erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities on Tuesday after Floyd died following his arrest by the four officers.
A viral video shows a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.
The four police officers were fired. Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
