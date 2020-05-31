NSFW: Amid protests over George Floyd's death, video of irate mob assaulting shopkeeper in Dallas goes viral

A video from Dallas, Texas, one of the cities that has witnessed large-scale protests over the death of George Floyd, has gone viral due to its graphic nature.

From the contents of the video, it appears that a man is chasing a mob of African American people brandishing something in his hand, which many have said is a sword, only to be assaulted by a mob of African American rioters.

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with a section of social media calling it an act by ‘terrorist rioters’. Another section, defending the action, say that the man was brandishing a sword at a youth riding a skateboard near his shop.