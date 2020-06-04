George Floyd murder: Wife of accused ex-cop Derek Chauvin files for divorce

The wife of accused ex-cop Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd murder has filed for divorce. She has requested to change her last name in an eight-page divorce petition and has declined to receive spousal support.

Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce on Saturday, a day after Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with a third-degree murder in George Floyd's death. According to NBC, she wishes to change her name solely because of the dissolution of the marriage. She told the court that she was not seeking a name change to mislead creditors or to defraud anyone.

Derek and Kellie Chauvin have been married for 10 years but in her divorce petition, Kellie stated that they have been separated and that although she is currently not working, she is self-supporting, and hence will not be in need of temporary or permanent spousal support.