Garrison in HKSAR marks 93rd anniversary of PLA founding

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) held a flag-hoisting ceremony on Saturday to mark the 93rd anniversary of the PLA's founding.

At the ceremony held in the early morning at the Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks, Commander of the PLA Garrison Chen Daoxiang extended greetings to all the service members of the garrison, and expressed gratitude to the HKSAR government, the central government's agencies in Hong Kong and people from all walks of life in Hong Kong for their care and support for the garrison's development.

Chen pointed out that the promulgation and implementation of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR marks a milestone for the practice of "one country, two systems."

Safeguarding Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, the PLA garrison will unswervingly defend national sovereignty, security and development interests, and steadily push forward the sustained successful practice of "one country, two systems," Chen said.

The garrison will also work with the HKSAR government, the central government's agencies in Hong Kong and people who love the country and Hong Kong to guard Hong Kong's journey to a fresh start, he added.