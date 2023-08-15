‘Gali Gali Me Shor Hai, Khalistani Chor Hai,’ Indians Hit Back At Separatist Group Trying To Disrupt I-Day Event In Sydney (VIDEO)

Indians Hit Back At Khalistanis | Twitter

Sydney: Indians all around the world are celebrating the 77th year of Independence of India today. Indian community in Australia also organised an event to commemorate the Independence Day 2023 of India. The event was organised in Sydney. However, few Khalistani separatists reached the spot to disrupt the event, to which the Indians responded strongly and started raising slogans 'Gali gali me shor hai, Khalistani chor hai.'

Caught on camera

The incident was caught on camera and the video is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the Khalistani supporters gathered on the road on the opposite side where the event was organised by Indians to celebrate Independence Day. Indians hit back at the separatist group by raising slogans against them. Hearing the slogans, a Khalistani came down the road and started shouting at the Indians. The Police intervened and asked the Khalistani supporter to move back.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar's assassination

The Khalistani separatists were protesting against the Indians over the assassination of their leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Hardeep Singh was shot dead by two masked men inside his truck in Canada. Khalistanis blame India for the killing of their leader. Khalistanis all around the world are protesting against the killing of the Sikh leader.

Khalistani protesters holding posters

Khalistani supporters are seen in the video holding posters of the wanted people for the assassination of their leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Indians gave a befitting reply to the Khalistani protesters gathered on the road outside the venue where the Independence Day celebration event was organised in Sydney.

Issues reward for information of Indian Diplomat in Canada

Earlier, a group of Khalistani supporters held a protest in Canada against India. The protest was organised by the banned Khalistani group Sikh For Justice (SJF). In its atrtempt to provoke India, the Khalistani group issued a reward of USD 10,000 to anyone who provided information regarding the Indian Diplomat in Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma.