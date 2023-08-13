 Hindu Temple Vandalised In Canada By Khalistan Supporters, 'Probe India's Role In Nijjar's Assassination' Posters Pasted; Visuals Surface
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who met a tragic end on June 18, was associated with the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Canada: In a distressing incident, the renowned Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, one of the largest and oldest Hindu temples in British Columbia, Canada, fell victim to vandalism. Under the cover of darkness on Saturday night, miscreants plastered the main door of the temple with posters promoting the Khalistan referendum. The posters contained a striking headline, "Canada Investigates India's Role in June 18th Assassination," accompanied by a picture of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

About Nijjar's Assassination

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who met a tragic end on June 18, was associated with the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada. His life was ended when two unidentified individuals targeted him within the gurdwara premises. Nijjar held a prominent role as the leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a separatist organization advocating for the creation of Khalistan.

Previous Incidents Of Vandalism

The Lakshmi Narayan Mandir's vandalism marks the third occurrence of temple desecration in Canada this year alone. Earlier on January 31, an important Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, experienced a similar act, with anti-India graffiti defacing its walls. This incident stirred a feeling of rage within the Indian community and drew condemnation from Brampton's Mayor, Patrick Brown.

In another incident that took place in April, yet another Hindu temple targeted in Canada. Situated in Ontario, this temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti. Surveillance footage released by the Windsor Police depicted two suspects brazenly spray-painting the temple walls.

Investigation Underway

Local reports suggest that authorities have launched a thorough probe into the matter. The CCTV footage at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir is being used to identify the culprits and bring them to justice for their notorious act.

Canada: Ram mandir vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Missisauga
