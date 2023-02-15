Canada: Ram mandir vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Missisauga

Canada: Ram temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Missisauga |

Indians in Missisauga, Canada, were outraged when anti-India graffiti was daubed on a well-known Hindu temple. The Ram Mandir in Mississauga was vandalised, and the Indian Consulate General in Toronto vehemently denounced the incident and demanded that those responsible face harsh punishment.

“We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Missisauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” it said.

Read Also Indian envoy to Australia condemns vandalization of Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne by...

Sikhs for Justice, a banned terrorist organisation with US bases, has taken responsibility for the attack.

Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, also denounced the "hate-motivated" vandalism of the temple and declared that such hatred has no place in the area.

"I am saddened to hear of the hate motivated vandalism at the Ram Mandir Temple in Mississauga. Unknown suspects spray painted the walls on the back of the temple. This type of hate has no place in Peel Region," she said in a tweet.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)